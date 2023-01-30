Elizabeth Rose (Bette) Maher, (nee Mahn) 61, passed away on Friday, January 27,2023 at her home in Wayne, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Monday from 4-7 p.m.

Born in Glen Ridge, Bette resided in Wayne and worked as a marketing representative for C.H. Briggs in Wayne.

Bette enjoyed traveling extensively with friends. She loved her dogs and the many lasting friendships she made while showing her dogs in AKC competition events. She was the wife of the late Anthony Maher and daughter of the late Gloria Jean Mahn. She was the sister in law of Michael and Kathleen Maher and Craig and Marguerite Maher; niece of Candy Broughton and Rita Hahn and is survived by several cousins and many friends.