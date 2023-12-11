Ellen Krenicki

Ellen Mary Krenicki (née Freitag), 63, passed away on Friday, December 8th at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Stafford, NJ.

Born in Newark, NJ, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield and for the last 19 years, in Barnegat. Ellen graduated from Bloomfield High School and went on to a lifelong career in banking, retiring in 2018 from OceanFirst Bank in Tuckerton, NJ.

Wife of the late Michael Krenicki, mother of her beloved Amanda. Daughter of Irene (née Gilchrist) and Robert Freitag. Sister of Kathy Russo and her husband George, Patty Lind, Robert Freitag, Laurie Melillo and her husband Ed Kaminski, Daniel Freitag and his wife Lauren, Peggy Freitag and her husband Joe Gooney, Debbie Freitag and her husband Billy Biondi, Kenny Melillo, and the late Jim Freitag and his wife Donna. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Peter’s Church, Belleville on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Interment St. Peter’s Cemetery, Belleville. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com