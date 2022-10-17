Ellen Roman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on October 10, 2022 at the age of 68.

She was born to Rosemary DeLucia and Albert Gartland in Newark, NJ. It was on the stoop of her home where she caught a glimpse of Jose Roman. In true Ellen fashion she made the first move and they’ve been together ever since. Their love for each was like no other. They loved to fight, they loved to laugh and they loved to love.

Their love brought them to Bloomfield where they started their family. They had three children Laurie, Gina and Joey. She had a long career as a hairdresser where she not only made her clients beautiful, but she also made them family.

Ellen loved more than anything spoiling the children in her life especially her six grandchildren, Brielle, Tomasito, Marco, Jacob, Auggie and Lincoln. She always found a way to give more than she had. She found joy and gave joy in decorating her home for the holidays. Cooking everyone’s favorite meals and always opening her home to anyone and everyone.

In lieu of flowers and in Ellen’s memory please spoil a child.

A funeral mass was scheduled for Thursday October 14 at St. Lucy’s Church in Newark.