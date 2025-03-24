Evelyn J. Gasparini, 94 of Bloomfield, lovingly known as Evie, passed away on March 23, 2025, leaving a legacy of warmth, kindness, and devoted service to her family and church community.

Evelyn worked for the State of New Jersey Division of Unemployment and then went on to the LCS Corporation as a Customer Service Supervisor. Her professional accomplishments were just a fragment of her life. As a faithful member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, she was one of the original founders, known as a “Tenter”. She was also a devoted member of the Rosary Society and St. Thomas Home and School. She participated in various endeavors, including volunteering in the cafeteria, library, and the annual church carnival. Evie’s willingness to give extended further to her roles as a Cub Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Cookie Chairperson.

Evie’s love for life was evident in her hobbies and interests. She enjoyed gardening and admiring her flowers and plants. The beach was her haven since childhood. She always saw it as a place for family and friends to gather to share happiness and joy. She was often found sitting by the sea with a book in hand. Her love for shopping, dancing, music, and dining out were always top on her pleasure list. However, nothing touched Evie’s heart more than the time spent with her dear family, whose laughter and love always filled her with unspeakable delight.

Evie could light up a room with her smile and grace, but it was her warmth and kindness that was so endearing to the family and friends that knew her well. She leaves behind her husband, Jimmie Gasparini. Evie was a proud mother to her loving children, James W Gasparini (Lillian), Patricia Gasparini, and Michael Gasparini (Stacey). As a grandmother, she cherished her grandchildren, James V Gasparini (Lauren), Joseph Gasparini, and Samantha Gasparini and relished the time spent with each over the years. Her heart beat all the more with the arrival of her great-grandchildren, Vianna and James P, who were the apple of her eyes. Her loving family also includes her nieces Debbie Gentile, Donna Winderweedle, and Jeanne Hahn, along with her nephew and godchild James Gentile and with six grandnieces and grandnephews.

Evie’s beloved parents, William and Mary, and her sisters, Doris and Dolores Ambrunn will now greet her in eternal rest, filling a void felt deeply by her.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Halpin-Bitecola-Brookdale Funeral Home in Bloomfield. On March 28, 2025, at 10:00 am, a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Newark.

Evie’s sweet, kind ways along with her devotion to family and community will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched. She leaves behind a wealth of beautiful memories and precious moments that will be etched in the hearts of all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.