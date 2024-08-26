Evelyn Pauline Good

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Evelyn P. Good (Nee Heinze), 98, of Bloomfield, NJ, Formerly of Newark, NJ, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, August 18th, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield NJ on Thursday, August 22nd. Interment followed at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, NJ, Evelyn lived most of her life there until moving to Bloomfield in 1995. She worked as a Quality Control Inspector for Becton-Dickson, formerly Ivers Lee, from 1944 until her retirement in 1986. Her employment at Ivers Lee commenced during WWII, when the company was located in Newark.

Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family and resided with her youngest daughter for the past fifteen years. Evelyn is the granddaughter of German immigrants. Her Paternal Grandparents emigrated to the United States from Katzhutte, Germany in 1886. Her Maternal Great-Grandparents were Irish immigrants who came to the United States during the famine circa 1845. She was predeceased by her Parents, Henry and Rose Ella Heinze (nee Kane), her Sister, Eileen Heinze Schwarz and her Brothers Edmund, Russell and Charles Heinze.

She is survived by her devoted children, Bernadette Good Echevarria and husband Luis, Charlene Renee Good, Charles Robert Good, Jr. and wife, Anita. She is the loving grandmother of eight; Steven Cruz, Melissa Echevarria and her husband, Ryan Stauss; Elizabeth Echevarria and her husband, Spiro Frangos; Luis Echevarria Jr. and his wife, Lauren; Victoria Echevarria, Ryan, Jennifer and Christopher Good. Evelyn was also the cherished Great- Grandmother of Angelina Capari, Adriana Frangos, Salvatore, Daniel and Sianna Stauss, and Leah and Olivia Echevarria. Evelyn is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyns memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Boy’s Town, Nebraska.