Everett T. Felder,” E.T”, 89, of East Orange passed away on December 26, 2021. Funeral services were held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Woody “Home For Services”, 163 Oakwood Avenue, Orange. Entombment was in Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.

Born in Sumter, South Carolina, Mr. Felder lived in South Orange before moving to East Orange over 60 years ago. He graduated from Columbia High School in South Orange and Seton Hall University. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Everett was a Broadcast Journalist for NBC and Channel 47 and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). In later years he was a travel agent for Aries Travel Agency and also a realtor for S.T. Allen Realty Company, both in Montclair. Everett is survived by several cousins, godchildren, other relatives and friends.