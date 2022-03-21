Francis Joseph Buttitta Jr

September 3, 1950 – March 16, 2022

Francis (Frank) Joseph Buttitta Jr., age 71, of Street, Maryland passed away on March 16, 2022, at his home. Born in Bloomfield, New Jersey, he attended Fairview

Elementary and Bloomfield High School then Columbia University where he played football and rugby.

He was a media buyer for Wells Rich Greene and BBDO in New York before moving to Maryland to continue his marketing career.

Frank loved painting, fishing, cooking for his family, and rooting for the NY Giants. He was his daughters’ and grandkids’ number one fan especially on the sports field.

Frank is predeceased by his parents Francis Sr. and Josephine (Ruglio) Buttitta and his brother Mark.

Frank is survived by his wife Jean (Murdoch) Buttitta; sister, Nancy Handl; daughters, Yolanda Buttitta, Catiana Ferranti (Disma) and Susana Buttitta; grandchildren, Jamail Holmes Jr., Selena Holmes, Zanovia Lindsey and Jovi Ferranti.