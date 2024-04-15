Frank S. Choloski of Bloomfield, formerly of Newark, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Born in Newark, Frank was the son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Kietrys) Choloski. A typical blue collar worker, he retired from Public Service Electric & Gas Company in East Orange after 38 years of dedicated service. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who was drafted and inducted in 1953 during the Korean War Conflict. He was stationed in occupied Germany working as a truck driver. When vacationing down at the Jersey shore, he always loved to go crabbing, and go to the race track. He was a member of Stuart E. Edgar VFW Post 493, Nutley and a long time member of the Eighth Ward Non-Partisan Club, Newark.

Frank is survived by his son Frank J, and grandson Robert F Taylor. He was predeceased by his wife Angela (Daniels), son Robert, and daughter Joanne Taylor.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com