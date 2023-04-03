Fred G. Boehringer, 68 of Orange formerly of Maplewood passed away at home on March 29, 2023.

Visitation will be held at The Jacob Holle Funeral Home, 2122 Millburn Avenue Maplewood, NJ on Monday, April 3rd from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 4th at 11AM. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.

Fred was born in Newark and grew up in Maplewood. He graduated from Columbia High School and then attended Keene State College in New Hampshire. Fred was a retired firefighter from the Maplewood Fire Department. He ran his own home maintenance business. As an adult Fred lived in Point Pleasant, Union, Lyndhurst, West Orange and Orange. He enjoyed his summers as a child at the shore in Wildwood Crest and later on at Shore Acres in Brick. Fred loved good meals, going to the gym, sports and most of all horse racing! He was very hardworking, honest, thoughtful and generous. Fred will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Fred was predeceased by his parents Fred and Agnes Boehringer. He is survived by his loving sister Barbara Turner, Uncle Keith Boehringer, family and several cousins.

