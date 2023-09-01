Georgetta Mae Servedio of Easton, Pennsylvania, formerly of Bloomfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023. Mrs. Servedio is the beloved wife of the late James Servedio, mother of Anthony J. and his wife Fay, of Jefferson Township, James D. Jr. and his wife Tammy of Redondo Beach, California, Jane Nancy Brogran and her husband, Derek, of Easton, Pennsylvania and Vincent L. and his wife, Lauren, of Kendall Park, New Jersey, sister of Nancy Herberts of Riverside, California She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the Funeral Service at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, on Friday, September 1st. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com