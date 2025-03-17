Gerald E. Crincoli

Gerald Ernest Crincoli or “Jerry” as most people knew him passed away on March 11, 2025. He was 82.

Jerry was born in the Bronx, New York until he moved to Bloomfield, New Jersey where he resided for over 50 years. He enlisted in the Navy in 1963 on the Navy ship – The USS Essex until 1965. He attended Bronx Community College. He worked at Merrill Lynch.

Jerry is the father of Lisa Spatola, Gerald Crincoli, Peter Crincoli and father-in-law to Patsy Spatola. Grandfather to Gianna, Joseph, Christian, Michael and Olivia.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the Funeral Service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Monday March 17th. Entombment Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com