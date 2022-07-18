Gerard V. Roselli, 80, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at home in Toms River, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday. The interment service was held at the Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. on Monday.

Born in Montclair, Mr. Roselli lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 12 years in Toms River. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1960 and served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a retired truck driver for Tuscan Dairy and RLB Food Distributorship.

He was the beloved husband of Geraldine (Seeley) Roselli; dear father of Tammy Remenschneider and her husband Paul and Tracey Mastice and her husband Michael; brother of Kathryn Calamusa and her husband Joseph, Kenneth Roselli and his wife Diane and the late Vincent and Steven Roselli; grandfather of Hannah, Emily, Sophia and Michael.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.