Gordon MacDonald was born on October 3, 1930 in Bloomfield NJ to David MacDonald and Jeanie Jeffrey MacDonald. Of Scottish heritage, Gordon was the first male family member to be born in the United States and the sixth of seven children.

He attended Bloomfield Schools and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army in Korea during the Korean war. Gordon worked at Lehn & Fink in Bloomfield, where he met his wife, Jamiela Hanna. They were married in 1957. Gordon worked for many years as a machinist at Sherman Williams in Newark, NJ. He was a high school football player, and lifelong football enthusiast. He and Ginny loved travel near and far. Along with annual trips to Wildwood and Florida, they also went to Hawaii, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Scotland, and Aruba. Gordon loved being part of his large family and Bloomfield neighborhood and watched out for neighbors by plowing the snow in winters and saying a friendly “hello” as he passed on daily walks. He was a skilled mechanic and fixed his car and painted his house into his 90’s.

Gordon is predeceased by wife, Jamiela MacDonald and siblings: Isabella Deeks, Jean Lichter, May Colquhoun, John MacDonald, David MacDonald, and Walter MacDonald. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and their children.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Veteran’s Charity of your Choice.

