Grace A. Farese (nee Leone) beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on May 16 at the age of 101. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, Daniel Farese and her brother Domenic Leone.

Grace is survived by her daughter Geri Farese, son Louis Farese and grandson Daniel Farese. Grace had many friends at the Renna Senior house and spent most of her time enjoying the various activities there.

The Ginny Duenkel pool became her home away from home in the summer. She enjoyed sitting by the poolside and chatting with her friends and anyone else around. Those who knew Grace talk about her zest for life. Grace’s laughter and energy were contagious and captivated all those who were near. If there was music you’d see Grace dancing, no matter where she was. She was well known at Gregory School where she picked up her grandson everyday Even in her 70’s Grace easily made friends with parents and children.

She brought joy to many people in her life, but her greatest joy was her grandson.