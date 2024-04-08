Grace Ann O’Boyle-Swab, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Grace was born on November 18th, 1958, in Montclair, N.J to her mother Margaret and father M. Harry O’Boyle. Grace was the beloved mother of Rob Swab and his fiancée, Caroline Keeley and the late Michael Swab, sister of the late Peggy and Paul Dunigan, Kathy O’Boyle and Bob O’Donnell, Maureen and Thomas McAlea, Michael and Mary O’Boyle, Mary Kay and the late Vincent O’Rourke, Marty and Judy O’Boyle and Rosemary and Patrick LePore. Grace is lovingly remembered by her 18 nieces and nephews, along with 26 grandnieces and grandnephews. Among the many blessings in her life, she held a special gratitude for her caregiver, Julia, whose compassionate care over the past five years brought comfort and solace.

Grace attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, East Orange Catholic High School and Caldwell College, earning a double degree in Business Administration and Early Childhood Education. Grace worked as an Account Executive at Farrell Shipping in New York City, and later was a substitute teacher in Glen Ridge. She also was a real estate agent in New Brunswick, N.J. and Essex County.

Throughout her life, Grace poured boundless love and devotion into her sons, their happiness and well-being. She approached each day with a zest for life, finding joy in family vacations, ski trips, and holidays with family. Grace was an avid golfer and belonged to the Forest Hills Field Club in Bloomfield where she was recognized for her golfing achievements and winning multiple tournaments.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, N.J. on Friday, April 12th at 9 a.m. thence to Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield for the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield. Friends may call on Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 4pm – 8pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com