Gregory L. Iobst

Gregory Llewellyn Iobst, 74, of Glen Ridge, NJ formerly of Bethlehem, PA died Saturday, April 27, 2024 from complications of a heart attack at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ.

He was the beloved partner and husband of Richard D. Bailey for the last 43 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Llewellyn L. Iobst, Jr. and the late Grace (Powell) Iobst. A 1968 graduate of Palisades High School, Kintnersville, Bucks County, PA Gregory received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in both History and English from Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster in 1982.

At JPMorgan Chase he was Vice President of Communication responsible for writing and editing content for speeches in house and outside for client communication and videos. At Citibank he was Vice President of Communications and edited the webpage. Gregory also worked alongside his partner in his business Richard Bailey Interiors, LLC, Glen Ridge, NJ as the manager of client communications and technology.

Gregory had a passion for writing; gardening; food of all types; music of all kinds, especially classical; 1950’s sci fi and horror movies; his beloved cats and traveling through Europe with his partner Richard.

Survivors: Partner, Richard; brother-in-law, Dr. Craig Harrison Bailey of River Edge, NJ; sister, Gwen S. Balogh and her husband Alan; nephew, Warren Balogh and family all of WV. Service: Interment took place in the family plot at historic Lower Saucon Church Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA.

Arrangements were handled by the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.

