Gregory Philip Baudermann

February 5, 1974 – October 5, 2023

It is with great sadness that we share that Gregory P. Baudermann, 49, passed away peacefully on October 5th 2023. Born and raised in Bloomfield, he spent the last several years living in Wildwood. Greg was a talented executive chef at various restaurants in New York City and New Jersey, and enjoyed traveling to Europe, visiting such countries as Germany, England, Holland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Italy.

Greg is survived by his mother, Elizabeth, his brother, Mark, his sister-in-law, Carolyn, his nieces, Charlotte and Stella, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, who will all miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his father John Winfield Baudermann.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ on Wednesday, October 11. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Donations can be made in Greg’s honor to American Heart Association at www.heart.org