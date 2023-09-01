Guy Henry Nomy Kinley was born on June 11, 1963, to the union of Frederick Michel Kinley and Priscilla Mohr Kinley in Portsmouth, VA. He built a life and memories of a family with his wife, Tami Fry Kinley, in Glen Ridge, NJ after seeing the country and world throughout his childhood and young adult life.

Guy was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He grew up with his two siblings, Paul Gregory Kinley and Kara Anne Lawson, on various naval bases west to east coast before attending Princeton University from 1981 to 1985. At Princeton, he was a proud member of The Tiger Inn eating club and was known by many as “Duke” as he whooped them in billiards. He later earned his MBA at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in 1992. During his masters, he met the love of his life, Tami, and quickly changed the life of not only her, but her beloved immediate family, whom he cherished as his own until the end of his days. He lived in Brussels, Belgium as an expat with Tami and there became a father, Jackson, aka “the Brussels Sprout.” They later returned to the states and planted roots in Glen Ridge, NJ where he welcomed his three younger children, Caroline, Lily, and Davis. Each time he welcomed another child, he could not wait to share with his family his joy of being a father and calling another his own.

Guy excelled in his career at IBM, Accenture, EY, and most recently as a partner with Altman Solons. He helped the firm build a foundation for a global transformation practice, collaborating with Partners and Directors across the globe. Guy loved his work; his passion manifested in an attitude of unwavering positivity and kindness to all of his colleagues. Guy was a rock and beacon of light both at work and at home with his family.

Guy and Tami spent 26 years in Glen Ridge, where they became known throughout the community and watched their children grow. Guy was the most selfless, humble, level-headed, and positive man. He was a staple in the community through his generosity and kindness in welcoming all who needed a place to stay. Guy had a profound impact on his children’s peers and their parents. Everyone gravitated towards him. Guy influenced all circles of the community while cheering on his four children from the sideline of their sporting events, hosting holiday parties including any and all parents, volunteering his time for local philanthropy efforts, and influencing the next generation of leaders with his approachable candor and innate desire to mentor. Through his love and presence, Guy held the role of confidant, protector, masterful advice giver, partner in crime, and rock to his family and anyone needing him in the community.

Guy Kinley departed this life on Saturday, August 26, 2023. He was preceded by his father, Frederick Michel Nomy Kinley and his grandmother, Maria Antoinette Nomy Kinley, fondly known as “Bonne Maman.”

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Tami Kinley of Tulsa, Oklahoma; children, Jackson Kinley and his wife, Isabel Kinley of Seattle, WA, Caroline Kinley of Los Angeles, CA, Lily Kinley of San Antonio, TX, and Davis Kinley of Dallas, TX; mother, Priscilla Kinley of Virginia beach, VA; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Kinley and Kelly Williamson of Portland, OR; sister and brother-in-law, Kara and Jeff Lawson of Virginia Beach, VA; Niece, Maya Kinley of Raleigh, NC; father-in-Law, Robert Fry of Tulsa, OK; brother-in-law, Hap Fry of Denver, CO; sister-in-law and family, Ashley, Seth and Clarke Derdzinksi of San Antonio, TX.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com