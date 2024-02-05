Hannah T. Martin

Hannah Theodora Martin of Bloomfield, New Jersey was born on September 6th, 1943 in Trinidad and Tobago. She passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2024.

She was the daughter of Edson Fred Layne and Pearl Jackson. Hannah attended St. Crispen EC School and worked at international foods in Trinidad and Tobago. Hannah then moved to the United States where she worked as a home health aide.

She was the beloved wife of Norris Martin (deceased), mother of three children Susan A.B. Martin (deceased), Ricardo Martin and Roger Martin. Grandmother of Adriana, Annalisa, Reynaldo, Jaden, Adrian and Victoria. Sister to Coralee, Allison, Lydia, Judith, Leslie (deceased) and Keith. She leaves nieces Hazel, Veda, Janel, Lisa, Sharon, Liana, Tricia, Sarah, Soraya, Natalie and others. Nephews Anthony, Mark, Richard, Gregory, Jeffrey, Christopher, Allan, Johnny, Gerald, Joe, Nicholas and many others. Great nieces Rashida and Alia. Great nephews Nile, Muhammed, Syeikl, Fatima, Omari and Sheikh.

Hannah was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family above all throughout her life. Her vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. She loved cooking, watching movies, reading and taking care of her plants.

Hannah will be remembered by her family and friends for her smile and faith in God. Loving fiercely, she was known to be a strong, strict person with a determined will. Mom you will always be loved and missed infinitely.

