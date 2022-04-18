Helen Hiner, 95, passed away on Thursday April 14, 2022. Helen was born on November 6, 1926 in New York City. She graduated with a degree in Accounting from Hunter College and worked for several large accounting firms. She finished her career with the County of Essex as a computer programmer where she retired in 1991. In 1953, she married the love of her life Reginald Hiner and moved to Bloomfield, NJ, where she lived out her remaining years. Helen was the Treasurer of the Bloomfield Democratic Club, worked for the election board, was an active parishioner of Holy Name and member of the Holy Name Rosary Society. In addition, she was an avid bridge player, a Real numbers girl.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Reginald and daughter Elizabeth Hiner. She is survived by her daughters Regina McAuley (husband Patrick), and Mary Hiner, her son Robert Hiner (wife Janet), her daughter Theresa Hiner, sons John Hiner (wife Lisa), Christopher Hiner (wife Stephanie), daughter Karen Hiner and her nine grandchildren, Jeremy and Charlotte McAuley, Julian and Isabel Rojas, Christopher, Shannon, Cassie, Julia and Drew Hiner.

A funeral mass was be offered in Holy name of Jesus Church, East Orange on Monday at 11:00 am , Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery East Hanover. Due to a Coved outbreak, it is requested that friends and relatives meet directly at the church Monday morning. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield.