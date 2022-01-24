Helen M. Roussos, 64 of Woodland Park, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on January 18, 2022, at her home. Born November 6, 1957, in Orange, NJ, she lived in Bloomfield most of her life before relocating to Woodland Park. Helen had a smile that would light up the room, she was friendly and loving and always managed to strike up a conversation with everyone. She loved to cook and often when friends would come by there would inevitably be something to eat, a warm conversation and laughs. Her children and grandchildren were her world.

She is predeceased by her parents, Harold & Bella (nee: Promollo) Milbauer, her sister, Theresa Dispensire & her daughter, Adamandia Denise Roussos.

She is the loving wife of Elias Roussos, the cherished mother of Dimitrios Roussos & his wife, Jaclyn & of Louie Roussos & his wife, Elsa. Proud and loving grandmother of Mason Michael, Madison Rose, Adriana Grace & Alexa Marie Lopes.

She is also survived by cherished siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was held at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Cremation will take place in private.