Helen Welcker Spoon lived a beautiful life, enriching the souls of many with her generous compassion, wisdom, unique gifts, and warm smile. After 88 inspiring years, she beamed her last smile on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, NJ. She leaves behind many adoring friends, family, and acquaintances whose lives were enhanced by her optimism, courage, and strength. A lifelong learner, her glass was always more than half full. Helen was born in Columbus, OH, where she graduated a year early with honors from Grandview High School. She received her undergraduate degree in History from Oberlin College and a Masters in Literacy Education from Ball State. She taught elementary and junior high students, and adult literacy. She raised her family in Richmond, IN, and later moved to Cincinnati, OH. She was an avid reader, a lecturer, and a volunteer for numerous organizations, including the Harriet Beecher Stowe House and the Freedom Center where she was a docent. Helen was a devoted wife to her husband Kenneth Spoon until his passing in 1988. She is survived by her daughters Kathy and Lori Spoon, grandchildren Hannah & Alex Rafkin and Miles & Margaret Veach, and beloved family members Nancy & Jim Bouldin, Sharon Rowland, Jim Bouldin, Linda Bodnar, Susan Spoon, Sandy Freer and Cindy Spoon.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Harriet Beecher Stowe house in Helen’s honor would be appreciated.

https://stowehousecincy.org/donate.html Checks can be made payable to: Friends of Harriet Beecher Stowe House, 2950 Gilbert Avenue,Cincinnati, OH 45206

