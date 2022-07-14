Helene Caryl Stein Kessler Schwartz had a zest for life – living it to its fullest. As their “Queen

Bee.” she lived for her family for 93 strong years and died peacefully surrounded by her beloved family.

Helene Kessler Schwartz was a lifetime member of Hadassah: The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Brandeis University, Daughters of Israel Geriatric Center and

Congregation B’nai Israel Congregation. She was a past Vice President of Sisterhood of Jewish Women at Congregation B’nai Israel and Board Member of Daughters of Israel Geriatric

Center.

During her full life, she was a member of Maplewood Country Club, Cedar Hill Country Club

and Green Brook Country Club, and during her membership at Maplewood Country Club served

as Vice President of the Board of Trustees as well as secretary.

She was a member of the Women’s Division of United Jewish Federation of Metro West and member of Israel Bonds doing philanthropic work with her husband Daniel Kessler. She was also on the Board of Hillel at Rutgers University while raising her family as a single parent.

She grew up in Columbia, South Carolina losing her parents at a very young age. She went onto

marry Daniel I. Kessler of Brooklyn, NY till his passing in 1969. She had three wonderful

children with him. She married Norman J. Schwartz in 1985. They were married for 20 years

until his passing in 2005.

She was confirmed as a young Jewish adult at the: Tree of Life Congregation in Columbia, SC.

She went onto graduate from University of South Carolina and was quite active in campus life.

She was chosen as Home Coming Queen: Miss. Garnet in Black by David O’Selznick, Hollywood director.

She was ‘truly’ beautiful inside and out. She leaves four children: Bruce Kessler (Sheri) – Rona

Fitzgerald (John) – Mark Kessler (Staci) – David Schwartz and four grandchildren: J.J. Fitzgerald

(Michelle) – Daniel Fitzgerald (Traci) – Dylan and Hailee Kessler and one great grandchild,

Declan Nova Fitzgerald.

May her memory be a blessing (z’’l). The family will celebrate Helene at Cedar Hill Country

Club, Livingston, NJ on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 3 – 9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: Danny and Budd Kessler Foundation: 7 Burdett Ct, Verona, NJ, 07044. To send

condolences to the family, please visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.