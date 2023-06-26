Iris Jean Nyman (Bechler), a lifelong resident of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Residence at Stafford. Born on October 17, 1929, in Newark, NJ, Iris was 93 years young at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, and her parents, George and Theresa.

Iris is survived by her daughters, Debra Pross and the late Frank Pross, and Susan Coffey and her husband, Bill Coffey. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Treece (Dan), Jaclyn Kaminski (Andrew), Patric Pross (Christine), Keith Coffey (Tegan), Connor Coffey, and her great-grandchildren: Sara, Brenna, and Aubree Treece, Drew and Carly Kaminski, and Frank Pross.

After graduating from Weequahic High School in Newark in 1948, Iris began working at Prudential. Iris later became a partner and CEO of Carl Nyman Trucking, showcasing her dedication and business acumen.

Iris had a zest for life and a love for adventure. She had a passion for traveling and exploring new places. Iris was a devoted Catholic and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Bloomfield. She had a deep reverence for her faith and cherished her spiritual connection. Iris never met a Pope she didn’t like.

In her free time, Iris enjoyed crafting, sewing and would create beautiful garments for herself and her family. Gardening and swimming in her pool brought her joy and relaxation. She also had an affinity for a refreshing drink in a tall glass and was an avid ham radio operator, known by her call letters, WA2BXP.

Iris was a social butterfly and loved to spend time with her friends and family. Her patio gatherings were always filled with laughter and cherished memories. In her younger years, Iris was known for hosting lively basement parties that were the talk of the town.

Iris leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Her spirit and enthusiasm for life will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com