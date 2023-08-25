In loving memory of Jaime Carino, who peacefully passed away on August 21 at the age of 72 in Montclair, NJ. Jaime is survived by his devoted wife Virginia, cherished sister, nieces, grandchildren, and a vast circle of friends.

Born in Manila, Philippines, Jaime began his journey as a medical representative before making his way to Bloomfield, NJ in 1995, following his marriage to Virginia. For years, he thrived as a car salesman in New Jersey. His passions included cooking, traveling, and playing card games with his close-knit group of friends. Known for his unwavering love, Jaime was always ready to go the extra mile for his beloved family and friends. His infectious laughter and impeccable wit brightened countless lives.

As we bid farewell to Jaime, we find solace in the knowledge that he has found eternal peace.

Arrangements to honor his memory were handled by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, on Friday, August 25th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, on Saturday, August 26th, at 10:00 AM. The cremation will take place at Rosedale Cemetery and Crematory, Montclair. All are welcome to pay their respects.”

Viewing link: https://fb.me/e/1tCHsLlNN

Funeral link: https://fb.me/e/1diWwxTI1

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com