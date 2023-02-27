James Ehernberg

Electrical Engineer, Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather, 95 James “Jim” Ehrenberg, 95, passed away peacefully, Feb 8, 2023. Born May 7, 1927, in East Orange, NJ and later moved to Bloomfield, NJ,

Jim attended Regis High school in New York City. An Army veteran, Jim joined the army on VE day 1945, where he was stationed in Panama as a radio operator. Upon his return, attended Newark College of Engineering, now NJIT, where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering, working for Singer-Kearfott, Lockheed-Martin and ITT Avionics, where he retired in 1992.

He married Joan Biglin in 1950 and lived in Bloomfield and Glen Ridge, NJ for 35 years. He remarried in 1988 to Elizabeth “Betty” Reilly of Bloomfield, NJ and lived in Wayne, NJ for an additional 30 years, where he loved to garden, travel, and spend time with family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty, his children, Janet Condouris and her husband Paul, Edward Ehrenberg, Thomas Ehrenberg and his wife Michele of California, Barbara Tintle and her husband Dave of Delaware, Nancy Ehrenberg and John Ehrenberg and his wife June. Also survived by Betty’s children Ellen Reilly Shoemaker and her husband Larry of Easton, PA, Thomas Reilly and his wife Blanche of Florida, Jean Reilly and Linda Troxil, 19 grand children and 14 great-grand children. Predeceased by his wife Joan, his parents and 2 brothers, in addition to Betty’s sons, Bob and Doug.

A memorial service will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 1,2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences @ www.oboylefuneralhome.com