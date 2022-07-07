James F. Kelly, 75 years old, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge, NJ.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The funeral mass was be held on Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave Bloomfield. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery . Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, NJ, Mr. Kelly lived in North Arlington and the Last 43 years in Glen Ridge, NJ. He was a Attorney with Robert Huerback in New Providence. A proud member of the US Marine Corp.

Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife Patricia Stemple Kelly for 49 years. Father of Karin Kelly. Brother of Katherine Lyman.