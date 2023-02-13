James (Jimmy) Ball, son of the late George and Peggy Ball of Staten Island, NY, Cranberry Lake ,NJ, and Glen Ridge, NJ. Passed away on February 1, 2023 following a lengthy illness.

Jimmy will always be remembered for his quick wit, his ability to make people laugh, his kindheartedness and love of family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters Eileen Ball and Margaret (Maggie) bell Stecklow.

The family thanks everyone for their support and prayer through Jimmy’s Illness. The family also wants to give special thanks to Ross and Donna Stevens who were Jimmy’s best friends and “adopted” NJ family. Thank you for taking such good care of him over the years especially during his prolonged health issues. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday February 18th AT FITZGERALD’S 1928 in Glen Ridge starting at noon. Please come as we remember our friends.

Funeral arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com