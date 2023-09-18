James Nisivoccia “Botch”, 80, of Bloomfield, NJ passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 11, 2023, leaving behind a life well-lived.

Jim was born on August 26, 1943, to Thomas and Anna (Biernacki) Nisivoccia in Newark, NJ. Jim grew up in Belleville, NJ and often regaled his children with stories of his childhood adventures on the Hendrick’s field golf course, hanging out at the Rec, or drag racing his Corvette. Jim attended Belleville High School and graduated in 1961. After graduating, Jim worked for The Newark Daily Advertiser and served in the US Army Reserves from 1964-1970.

In the late 1960s, Jim turned his love of rock music into a thriving business when he established The Record Shop, first located in Belleville and later re-located to Bloomfield. Jim spent over two decades growing his business that supported his family and brought him much pride and joy. In the last months and days of his life, music continued to reach him. He could name the title and artist of any song played for him. If asked, the best two guitar players in history are Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton.

Jim was a force of nature, determined to provide for his children and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. Jim attended every ball game, dance, performance, and celebration there was for his children. He was coach, mentor, and teacher in addition to being the greatest Dad his children could ask for. The home he kept for 47 years was a cherished source of pride for him and always a safe place for his children to land. The warm happy memories on Woodland Road will never be forgotten.

In addition to his family, Jim was passionate about basketball, golf, and fishing. In 2006, he was inducted into the Belleville High School Hall of Fame for golf which was a source of great pride. He also loved to be “down the shore” at the beach or on the boat he once owned. He liked watching the NFL, Cubs and Yankees, the Larry Bird era of the Celtics, and Muhammad Ali boxing matches. He also loved cooking for a crowd, great food at restaurants, and cold Bud. In addition to these activities, Jim loved his great friends and will be remembered as the life of any party. Throughout his life, he owned and loved many dogs who, during his later years, were a source of great companionship. He shared all these things with his family who love them too.

Anyone who knew Jim knew that he was a loving and loved father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Truly one of the greats. Jim was predeceased by his father, Tom, mother, Ann, sister-in-law Vivian Nisivoccia, and brothers-in-law Bobby Cooney and Jim Messina.

He is survived by his beloved children Jennifer (Jon) Wright, Erica (Dave Cappello) Nisivoccia, and James (Kristin Herrick) Nisivoccia, cherished grandchildren Ben, Charlie, Lucy and Addy Wright and Aubrey and AJ Bocchino, respected parenting partners Patricia Rosace and Deana Messina, admired big brothers Tom and Richie Nisivoccia and sister-in-law Doris Nisivoccia. He is also survived by a host of loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews in both the Nisivoccia and Messina families.

The family requested that all flowers be sent to O’Boyle funeral home in Bloomfield or donations made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org/nj/donate. A mass was held on September 16th, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomfield followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com