Judge James P. O’Connell passed away on June 30, 2022 at age 96.

Son of the late Michael and Katherine O’Connell of County Kerry, Ireland, Judge O’Connell was raised in the Vinegar Hill section of Manhattan. He received a scholarship to Regis High School, from which he graduated in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy on Mine Sweeper 340 in the Philippines during World War II.

On the GI Bill, he attended Fordham University and St. John University Law School, class of 1951. In 1952, he began a happy marriage to Teresa C. Smith that continued until her passing in 2017. “Never was a day I didn’t love her.” After 19 years as maritime attorney in private practice, Judge O’Connell spent 25 years as an Administrative Law Judge for the U.S. Coast Guard, OSHA Review Commission, and the Social Security Office of Hearings and Appeals, hearing and deciding over 3,000 cases. He retired in 1992; then he and Terry enjoyed their family and visited more than 11 National Parks.

He is survived by five devoted children, Brian (Linda Duczman), Barbara (Jefferson Berry), Maureen, Eileen Cotter (William), and Christopher (Marcy), of whom he was immensely proud. “Not a clinker in the bunch.” Survived by six grandchildren, Nora Adams (Daniel), Brendan (Rachel Moore), Thomas, Daniel, Patrick, Liam Cotter; two step- grandchildren, Alia Berry, Briana Berry (Ross Edwards), three great granddaughters, two devoted younger sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

Also survived by a loving extended family, many appreciative former clients and friends, plus pals Harper, Charlie and “Bert”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 9, 11:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield, NJ. Visiting hours in Philadelphia: Thursday, July 7, 7:00 to 9:00 pm, Dinan Funeral Home, 1923 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA. Visiting hours in New Jersey: Saturday, July 9, 9:00 to 11:00 am, O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com