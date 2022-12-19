On Wednesday December 14, 2022, Jane Stack passed away peacefully at the age of 90.

Born in Bloomfield to the late Jacob and Lilian Kugelmann, Jane attended Immaculate Conception High school, class of 1950. Jane belonged to the St. Thomas September Club and the Belleville Club, where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. By nature, Jane was very friendly and a social butterfly. She also loved the beach, traveling, and dancing. Most importantly, Jane treasured her family.

Jane was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Henry and her son David. She is survived by her sons Gary and his wife Karen, Richard and his wife Barbara, as well as her grandson Gary.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday December 20, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair, NJ. Services are under the care of Halpin- Bitecola Funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation In Jane’s name may be made to the St. Thomas September Club.