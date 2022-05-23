In sadness we share Janet Garcia, age 75, has passed away peacefully in the family home on Sunday May 15. She was a cherished resident of Bloomfield for over 40 years. Janet is survived by her children, daughter Elizabeth and son, Jon Paul, his wife Pamela and their beloved children; Dominique, Michael, Olivia and Jonna.

She adored her large family including many cousins, nieces, nephews and her many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in passing by her husband John Garcia, her sister Stella Moschella and her brother Eugene Montrone.

Janet loved her grandchildren most of all! She enjoyed dancing and had a passion for exploring, especially taking long drives with no destination in particular that somehow always led to a firework display or some other magical adventure, those were our family favorites.

She volunteered with the William Foley Football League, then worked as the payroll supervisor for Essex County Schools continuing on to the Glen Ridge School system, retiring in 2017.

The family is hosting a memorial gathering in her honor on Thursday May 19th at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Funeral mass was held Friday May 20th at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Verona, after which she was laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com