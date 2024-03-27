Janyce Elizabeth Jones was granted her angel wings on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Janyce was formerly from Richmond, Virginia before making her residence in South Orange, New Jersey. Janyce was an active member of the Episcopal Church of St. Andrew and Holy Communion.

Her parents, Peter and Lillian Trent Jones preceded her in death. Several cousins, her church family and other close friends who adored and loved Janyce dearly, survive her.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 10am at the Episcopal Church of St. Andrew and Holy Communion, 160 W. South Orange., NJ.