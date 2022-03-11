Jeanette M. O’Mara, 76, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in New York City, she was formerly from Bloomfield, recently moving to Belleville. Mrs. O’Mara worked as a teacher’s assistant with Small Wonders Day Care at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge. and was a member of the Belleville Seniors, Italian American Club and the women’s Auxiliary of Bloomfield Elks.

Jeanette was a very caring and giving woman everyone who met her loved her. She was the glue of her family. “No” was not in her vocabulary. She was always there when we needed her. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She would visit them at sporting events, school functions etc even in her sickest days.

Jeanette fought long and hard illness to be here for her family. She loved life. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

She was the wife of Daniel J. O’Mara and the late John Buchanan; mother of Jennifer Cappelleti and her husband Dominick and Christine Buchanan; sister of Rose Paschek, Jack Romeo and Juliet Camarda; grandmother of Hannah Rose and Dominick.