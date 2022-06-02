Jeanie Lichter was born in September 1924 in Kearny NJ to David MacDonald and Jeanie Jeffrey MacDonald. She spent her early years in Harrison. When she was two, the family moved to Bloomfield, NJ. She resided in Bloomfield for the rest of her life. Of Scottish heritage, Jean was the first of her family born in the United States. She attended Bloomfield Schools and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1942. Jeanie worked for the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, during the 1940’s and danced in USO shows during WWII. She married Irwin Lichter in 1949, also a Bloomfield High School graduate. Jean was an involved class mother for Berkeley Elementary School. She was a Leader of the class reunion committee various times including her 60th BHS class reunion.

Jeanie is predeceased by siblings: Isabella Deeks, May Colquhoun, John MacDonald, David MacDonald, and Walter MacDonald. She is the widow of Irwin Lichter. She is survived by her brother, Gordon MacDonald, two children Debra Lichter and Jeffrey Lichter, and many nieces and nephews and their children.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Bloomfield Educational Foundation P.O. Box 1358.

