Joan Dolores DiEsso, 85, of South Orange, NJ passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at RWJ University Hospital Somerset on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Joanie is survived by her dear sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Padalino, Bernice Maiocco and Gloria Saponara.

