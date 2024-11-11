Joan Marie Whelpley (nee Kinahan) of Bloomfield, NJ, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2024 in Neffs, PA, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born in March, 1931 in East Orange, NJ to her parents John and Mary Ellen Kinahan (nee Casserly). Joan embraced her Irish heritage, often quoting limericks her father shared from Ireland. She graduated from East Orange High School in 1949 and went on to work as a private secretary at Ebasco in Manhattan. She then met Edwin Whelpley, the love of her life, at a dance at The White Eagle Manor. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2024. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when she was needed the most, offering support, wisdom, and love in abundance. She was a tireless problem solver, carried by her incredible strength and resilience. Her home was open to anyone, 24-hours a day. She was deeply loved by her husband, who never left her side, and by her children, who were so blessed to have her. She was the most wonderful mother and a true gift from God. Her giving heart to help someone in need was ever present. Joan raised six beautiful children and kept an immaculate home, filled with love. Not until all of her children graduated, did she take a part-time job with Hoffman Chevrolet BMW in Bloomfield, NJ. There, she saved all of her pay-checks and surprised her husband with the title of their new car on Christmas. She made every holiday special and kept everyone in prayer. Joan was able to double dutch into her 80’s. She never drove, and her beautiful legs must have carried her a million miles. She will forever be a presence in every life she touched. Her light will shine for generations to come. Her family was her life.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin, her children Elizabeth Anastasides (Gregg), Joan Muscara (Joseph), Rose Sibilia (Joseph), Sally Hedden (Thomas), John Whelpley (Joanne), and by her grandchildren Dana (Elvis), Gregg (Angelica), Joey (Maria), Matthew, Paige (Sebastian), Joseph, John, Ryan, Deanna, and by her great-grandchildren, Ella, Ariyon, James, Easton, Olivia, and Vincent. She was preceded in death by her son, Edwin Whelpley III, whom she will be laid beside to rest, by her parents, John and Mary Ellen, by her siblings, John Kinahan (Delores), Raymond Kinahan (Jessie), Mary Chieco (John), Katherine Jacob (John), Delores Clancy (Gerald), Patrick Kinahan (Ida), and Edward Kinahan (Olga). With great appreciation we would like to thank Sebastian Sonesten, the Amedisys Hospice and her comfort care team of Mary-Elizabeth Hain, Jenny Riggio, Gregory Lowe, Bogdan Yurchishin, Zachary Brown, and Jan Cauffman, as well as Tracy Frey, her private duty aide.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Wednesday, November 13th at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield, at 10 a.m. Internment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m. Condolences please visit www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Make A Wish Foundation or to St. Jude’s Hospital.