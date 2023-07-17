On July 11th, the world lost a beautiful woman of incredible faith, warmth and love. Joan Nelson, a lifelong resident of Bloomfield, passed away at the age of 83 at home surrounded by her family and loved ones. Joan leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that will be cherished for generations to come.

Joan married the love of her life, Tom Nelson, whom she spent 63 beautiful years with. They truly did everything together. Wherever one went, the other followed; from the countless trips to Aruba, to taking cross-country road trips on their Harley Davidson. The love they had for each other kept them young. Their bond is a shining example of devotion, partnership, and true love. Joan leaves an incredible legacy of 5 children,13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Tom and Joan added a 6th member to the family from Ireland bringing the grandchildren total to 15. Family meant everything to Joan. She was beyond blessed to have the most amazing sisters she loved more than anything, Kathy Conklin and Rita Deriancho. The three of them together were a true testament to unwavering faith and love for God.

Beyond her remarkable role as a wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Joan’s commitment to her community and friends was an integral part of her life. She was an active member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church and Rosary Society, Project Children, and the Chadwick Beach community. Her gracious and giving nature touched countless lives, and her endless support uplifted those in need. She demonstrated strength in the face of hardships, offering solace and hope to those around her, reminding us all of the power of resilience and love.

We are confident Joan is twirling her way through heaven, and would love you to join us as we celebrate her wonderful life.

Visitation hours was held Friday July 14th at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Mass was Saturday July 15th at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Covenant House.

Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com