John Joseph Ryall, 61, a lifelong resident of New Jersey, passed away on December 6, 2024, after battling cancer.

A graduate of Bloomfield High School in 1980, John joined the Carpenters Union in 1984 and built a successful career in carpentry, working on a variety of projects which he took great pride in until 2023. Before settling into a career as a carpenter, John was known as a very talented trumpet player. He was a member of the Cranford Patriots drum and bugle corps in 1981 and 1982, performing in competitions in major stadiums across the East Coast. Between 1997 and 2002, he took a break from the carpenters union and during this time also worked for UPS. Later he worked as a bartender in the Oak Tavern and at Pianos, both in Bloomfield.

Known for his lively spirit, John was often the life of the party, bringing laughter and happiness to gatherings with friends and family.

John’s love for the beach and the Jersey Shore music scene was also well known. He had a particular fondness for artists like Bobby Bandiera, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Cats on a Smooth Surface, and, of course, Bruce Springsteen. He shared his passion for music and the shore with his many friends.

John is predeceased by his mother, Mary Patricia Ryall, and his father Joseph Ryall. John is survived by his beloved daughter Caitlyn, his sisters Susan and Jacqueline, and many friends who will dearly miss him.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield, on Saturday January 11. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com