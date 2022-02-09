John Lucian Zebrowski was born in Manhattan New York on February 19 1954. He passed at age 67 from complications due to Covid 19 on December 23rd 2021 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck NJ

John “Zeke” Zebrowski grew up with 2 brother and 2 sisters in Jersey City before moving to Cranford for high school were he was a star center on the basketball team. From there he went to Tusculum College in Tennessee on a scholarship. His high game was 30 points in 1 point victory against LMU

John returned home to Orange NJ after college and became a Lamplighter in South Orange before settling at a full time letter carrier with the Post Office. He also had a part time painting business Big John’s Painting.

He had 2 kids David and Matthew with his ex wife Patricia Dougherty

John loved blues music, rock-n-roll and cigars

He leaves behind his girlfriend Nancy in Lodi NJ

His memory is held fondly by all who knew him and will forever be missed