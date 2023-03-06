John McLeavey McEwan, 95, died Friday at his home in West Orange surrounded by his loving family .

John was born in Hamilton, Scotland. He lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the Last few years in West Orange. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. John a devout Catholic was honored by the Sacred Heart Holy Name Society as the Man of the Year.

John was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Margaret (McAuley) McEwan. Loving father of Margaret Ann Smith and Rosemary Drozdowski and her husband Michael. He was predeceased by 10 siblings. Grandfather of Michael, Kaitlyn, and Anna Drozdowski, Gianna and John Smith, and the late William Smith. Great grandfather of William Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 am. The Funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield at 10:00 am. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation Monday 4-8 pm.

