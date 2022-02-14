John Paul “Jack” Shepherd, 86, of Bloomfield, formerly of North Arlington, passed away on February 12, 2022.

Jack was born on May 13, 1935 in Jersey City and was raised by his parents William Shepherd and Jesse (Murray) Shepherd in Belleville NJ and later North Arlington. He is survived by his wife Jeanne (Ward) Shepherd, son Steven and daughters Regina (Daly) and Karen (Mazepa), sons-in-law Thomas Daly and Stanley Mazepa and siblings William, Jessica (Shimoda), Gregory, Paul and Joseph.

Jack attended Queen of Peace High School and later graduated from North Western University with a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He met his wife, Jeanne, in 1959 and they were married on February 11, 1961. He worked for Texaco as a regional sales representative in Pennsylvania and later opened his own business as a general contractor in 1965 after moving back to New Jersey. He also served his country in the National Guard from 1959 to1965.

Jack was a member of the Holy Name Society and volunteered much of his free time to Sacred Heart Parish. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren Jack, Devin, Reagan, Grace and Riley. He was a hands-on grandpa and was present for every one of their activities and achievements. He loved camping in Bar Harbor every summer with family, woodcarving, collecting pen knives, reading, discussing theology and current events. His sharp sense of humor and quick wit will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.

