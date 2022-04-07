Dedicated Essex Fells Teacher

John Paul Viggiano, 45, of Basking Ridge, passed away on April 1, 2022. A New Jersey native, John Paul was born in Livingston and raised in East Hanover, where he was a graduate of Hanover Park High School. He received an MSU Foundation Scholarship to attend Montclair State University, where he earned his B.A. in Physical Education in 2006, his M.A. in Teaching in 2007, and his M.A. in Educational Leadership in 2013, while serving as a graduate assistant and playing on the MSU football team.

John Paul was known as JP to his friends and as Mr. V to his students at Essex Fells Elementary, where he was a dedicated health and physical education teacher for the past 15 years. As a promoter of all things fun and games, he started an annual kickball tournament in 2010 that is much beloved by the Essex Fells community and was particularly proud of his role coaching the Whippany Park football team.

JP was loved by all who knew him. Fun-loving and big-hearted, he was always quick with a joke and ready with a helping hand. He was an avid college football fan, devoted to the Michigan Wolverines, and a comic book and movie enthusiast. A loving father and husband, family always came first for JP. He was involved in every part of his children’s lives and was the “funcle” for his extended family.

John Paul is predeceased by his parents Nunzio and Adelina (Ramundo) Viggiano. He is survived by his wife Jenniffer (Lees), daughter Adelina, son Adam, brother Dino, sister-in-law Colleen, niece Elizabeth, and nephew Michael.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 8 from 4:00-8:00pm at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover followed by a memorial Mass on Saturday, April 9 at 11:30am at Saint Rose of Lima Church, 312 Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John Paul Viggiano’s children’s education fund, payable to “Paolo Ramundo FBO Adelina or Adam Viggiano” and mailed to Paolo Ramundo Esq., 1 Sussex Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708.