John T. Mulvey, 70, passed away on Thursday February 17, 2022 at Care One in Paramus, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 8:30 am. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St Thomas The Apostle Church, Bloomfield at 9:30 am. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 pm.

He was born in Yonkers, NY and was a resident of Bloomfield for the last 45 years. He was a graduate of Marist College, Poughkeepsie , NY.

John was the former Vice President of human recourses at MTV in Manhattan, later working as the director of human resources for Bill Communications, also in Manhattan.

Father of Katie Ann Miedler and her husband Mark and Matthew John Mulvey. Popos of Anthony Miedler. Former husband of the late Patrice (Nee: Cuccioli) Mulvey. Brother of Vincent John Mulvey and the Late Peggy O’Brien-Jackson.