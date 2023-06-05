It is with great sadness that we share that John Yannuzzi Sr, 82, of Bloomfield, passed away on June 1, 2023.

John was born on January 22, 1941 to the late Emma (Aceto) and Henry Yannuzzi. He attended Barringer High School. After high school he went on to work at the Lowe’s theatre, Peter Pan Foundation, J Wiss and Sons, and Bloomfield DPW. He retired from Bloomfield DPW in 2006 after 40 years.John and Dolores met while working as ushers at the Lowe’s theatre. They fell in love over meatball sandwiches his mother used to make him for lunch. They married in April 1960 and went on to have four children.

In his younger years as a father, he worked with the Boy Scouts. He then became very active in the parish of Saint Valentines Church where is served as Trustee, he also served on the finance council, was a participant in the choir, Eucharistic minister, and many other things. The church was very near and dear to his heart.

His greatest joy by far was his family (along with napping and dessert). John was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He had a way of making everyone around him feel welcomed. He cherished the days when family were together. He loved playing Bingo, enjoyed the opera, was the #1 fan of the Young and the Restless, and owned the tag line “I don’t bother anybody”.

Pre-deceased by his loving parents Emma and Henry, John is remembered by his beloved wife, Dolores (Mosakowski); his devoted children, John Jr (Leann), William (Denise), Susan (Michael Warren) and Raymond (Renee); her adoring grandchildren Thomas, Michael, Rebecca, Gabriel, Samantha, Anthony, Joseph, Jennifer, Marissa, Christina, Rachel and Jenna; and two great granddaughters Ava Rose and Shelby and one baby girl on the way and his two fierce napping fur babies Tessa and Shilo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Monday at Saint Valentines Church, Interment Glendale Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ

