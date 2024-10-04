Jonathan C. Dodd, 73, of 42 Nute Road, Madbury, NH, formerly of Glen Ridge, NJ, died September 26th after a long illness.

Born on September 7, 1951 in Glen Ridge, NJ, he was the son of the late Howard S. Dodd, Jr., and Dale Davisson Dodd.

Mr. Dodd graduated from Glen Ridge high School in 1970. He continued his education at Nasson College in Springvale, ME with BA in Biology in 1974, and was a George Nasson Scholar.

In 1977 he joined E. F. Hutton, New York, NY where he worked his way up to VP, Technical Market Analysis. In 1989 he joined Dean Witter Reynolds, where he received many accolades for his experience in the field of technical analysis. In 1997 he joined Morgan Stanley, New York, NY, as a VP and technical strategist, and continued his career writing and reporting stock research reports. He was part of a technical analysis team voted #1 in a poll by Reuters in 2001.

In 1993, he was inducted into the Nathan Hale chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Mr. Dodd was an avid hiker and joined the New England AMC 4,000 Footers Club, completing all of New England’s 4,000 footers, as well as the High Pointers of the States with his highest climb in New Mexico of over 12,000’.

He spent his vacations at the family summer Camp in Moultonborough, NH, where he spent much time with his family, nephews, nieces, boating and hiking.

He is survived by his brother Mark D. Dodd, of Chelmsford, MA; a sister, Lois D. Reuter of Bowie, MD, three nephews and 2 nieces.

Funeral services and internment will be private.