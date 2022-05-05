Jose ‘Fernando’ Zea

Our beloved Fernando Zea passed away on May 1, 2022, at the age of 72, in Clifton, NJ. Although battling a rare lung cancer in recent years, he was the strongest human we knew with a fighting spirit and a smile all the way to the end. Fernando’s positive take on life and an endless supply of jokes kept him young at heart.

What he overcame in life was nothing short of miraculous. With a humble start, he dreamt big, achieving the American dream and more. He immigrated to the US as a young man and it was his impeccable work ethic and curiosity for learning that led him to become the successful entrepreneur he had dreamed of. Fernando started and successfully ran his own painting company in Glen Ridge, NJ where he lived for over 30 years.

Fernando met the love of his life, Berta, 55 years ago in his hometown in Medellin, Colombia. From childhood sweethearts to forever soulmates, his love for Berta was infinite. Together, they had two daughters, Elizabeth and Jacqueline, who were the light of his world. Nothing was more important to him than his family. In fact, his strong belief in love and unity extended to his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. His friends were his family.

Fernando believed in the power of prayer and his faith was unshakeable. He had an enviable zest for life and a quick-witted sense of humor which always made him the life of the party. He was a world optimist, a counselor of life, a globetrotter, a soccer aficionado, a history buff, a nature lover, but most important of all, he adored spending quality time with his family. He was a remarkable human being, our grand patriarch, that will forever live in our hearts. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhomc.com