Joseph A. Duchesneau, 93, died on July 12, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Joseph, commonly known as Ray, was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island and has been a resident of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina since 1995, moving there from Maplewood, New Jersey.

Survivors include his wife Jacquelyn of 65 years; three children and their spouses: Dr. Michelle and Dr. Joseph Lally; Peter and Jamie Duchesneau; Marc and Leslie Duchesneau; seven grandchildren: Margot and Michael Lally; Jakob, James and John Duchesneau; and Ella and Edgar Duchesneau; and his sister Maria Friedlander.

Joseph retired from the School District of South Orange- Maplewood, New Jersey after 37 years, having served as a teacher of French at Columbia High School and as Principal of South Orange Middle School for 24 of the years. He also taught in the Graduate School at Seton Hall University as Adjunct Professor. Joseph was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1954 after serving three years in Germany.

His education included St. Francis High School in Biddeford, Maine; Rhode Island School of Design; University of Rhode Island (B.A. ’57); Sorbonne University in Paris and Middlebury College (M.A. ’58); Yale University on a John Hay Fellowship; and Rutgers University (Ed.D ’72).

Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family, was a world-wide traveler with Jacquelyn, and was an active parishioner of the Stella Maris Catholic Church where he organized and served as a lector. Joseph had many wide-ranging talents, including as an avid tennis player, an accomplished musician (mandolin, piano and cello), a skilled carpenter, and an artist (drawing, oil painting and watercolor).

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC. 29482

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank, 2462 Azalea Drive, Charleston, SC 29405-8216.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.