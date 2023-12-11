On Tuesday, December 5th, Joseph DeLuca of Bloomfield passed away peacefully. He is the beloved husband of Linda DeLuca nee Priccaciante, Loving father of Joseph Michael and Anthony James and his wife Lisa Marie DeLuca. Grandfather of Giovani DeLuca and Allie Rae Malanga. Joseph is the son of the late Anna Carfango and Joseph DeLuca, Sr. He is also predeceased by his sister’s Honey DeLuca Marra, Marion DeLuca Ramio, Helen DeLuca, Joann DeLuca Palermo and his brother Michael DeLuca. Joseph is survived by his nephew, James DiGiovanni; brother-in-law, Ronnie Palermo, his caregiver, Diane Di Biase, and his beloved friends, the Malanga Family.

Joseph was a meatcutter for Foodtown – Stop n’ Shop for over fifty years before retiring. During this time is he was a member of Union Local 464A.

Joseph was an active member of Sacred Heart Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was also a third-degree knight of the Knights of Columbus.

