Joseph G. DeLeva Jr. “Joey”, 34, of Roseland passed away on May 21st 2023.

Joey grew up in Bloomfield and graduated James Caldwell High School where he went on to work for PSE&G for 8 years. He always put his family first, being a devoted, nurturing, and loving father to his son JoeJoe and his beloved partner, Nicole. He was a dedicated dog dad to his fir son, Gus, and a caring Godfather to his God children, Rocco and Andrew.

Being a father was his most prized accomplishment. He taught JoeJoe to play sports and watched him flourish as a young athlete at all of his games. Joey was the greatest role model for JoeJoe to look up to in life.

In his short life, Joey touched the lives of many with his loving and caring personality. He was a proud dad that would tell anyone within an earshot about his immeasurable love for his son, JoeJoe. He was always the first person to be there to lend a helping hand, or give support or advice to anyone in need. Although he didn’t know it, Joey was a man of many talents, he could quote the line of any movie, be a therapist, and provide free manual labor. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Joey was always the life of the party, never having a dull moment. He always knew the way to put a smile on everyone’s face with his jokes and ball busting one liners. Joey was a die hard Yankees, Rangers, and Jets fan who loved taking his son to games and making memories with him. He was a mediocre, at best, golfer with admirable ambition that far exceeded his talent. There’s almost nothing Joey didn’t do. Believe it or not he even had the spare time to make it down the shore on weekends in the summer, where he had made countless memories with his friends and family.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph G. DeLeva Sr. and Angela Miscia DeLeva, his loving brother, Vincent DeLeva, his son who he adored, Joseph DeLeva, grandmother, Susan Miscia, partner Nicole, many aunts, uncles, cousins, God children, and his PSE&G family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the St. Jude foundation in honor of Joey

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com